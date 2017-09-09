Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Meeting between Ryabkov, Shannon due September 11-12 in Helsinki

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 09, 14:16 updated at: September 09, 14:53 UTC+3

The meeting is planned for September in Finland's capital, source at Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov plans to have a meeting in Finland's capital with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon on September 11-12, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes, this meeting is planned for September 11-12 in Helsinki," the source confirmed.

Earlier, AP said about a possible meeting of the diplomats, referring to the U.S. officials. According to the agency, the parties will discuss at the meeting strategic relations, arms control and irritants in the U.S.-Russian relations.

Setting up a communications channel between Ryabkov and Shannon was one of the results of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow in April 2017. In particular, Moscow and Washington agreed that the diplomats should assess the current problems in bilateral relations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later said that these contacts marked "a useful and business-like approach."

The previous round of negotiations between the Russian deputy foreign minister and the U.S. undersecretary of state took place in Washington on July 17.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
2
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
3
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president says
4
Minister: Military drills to show Russian Army capabilities on south-western direction
5
Paraguay, Chile want to buy Russia's Ansat multirole helicopters
6
More than 60 Soviet people die in Cuba during Caribbean crisis - Defense Ministry
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама