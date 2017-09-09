Meeting between Ryabkov, Shannon due September 11-12 in Helsinki

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov plans to have a meeting in Finland's capital with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon on September 11-12, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes, this meeting is planned for September 11-12 in Helsinki," the source confirmed.

Earlier, AP said about a possible meeting of the diplomats, referring to the U.S. officials. According to the agency, the parties will discuss at the meeting strategic relations, arms control and irritants in the U.S.-Russian relations.

Setting up a communications channel between Ryabkov and Shannon was one of the results of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow in April 2017. In particular, Moscow and Washington agreed that the diplomats should assess the current problems in bilateral relations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later said that these contacts marked "a useful and business-like approach."

The previous round of negotiations between the Russian deputy foreign minister and the U.S. undersecretary of state took place in Washington on July 17.