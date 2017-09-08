Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Experts from 12 countries to monitor elections in 11 Russian constituent regions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 22:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Elections of various levels will be held in 82 out of Russia’s 85 constituent regions on Sunday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Experts from 12 countries, who have been invited by the National Public Monitoring association, will monitor regional and municipal elections to be held in Russia on Sunday, September 10, the single election day.

According to the association, 27 international experts from the United States, Italy, France, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Spain, Bulgaria, Belgium, Sweden, Holland and South Korea will visit Russia’s Yaroslavl, Kaliningrad, Kirov, Leningrad, Tomsk and Ryazan regions, the Perm Territory, the Republics of Karelia and Crimea, and Moscow and the Moscow region.

Elections of various levels will be held in 82 out of Russia’s 85 constituent regions on Sunday. A total of 36,700 seats are to be vied at the elections across the country. Apart from that, as many as 230 local referendums will be organized on the same day. In all, 42 parties and six public associations are taking part in the elections. As many as 46 million people, or about a half of Russia’s eligible electorate, are expected to cast their votes.

Sixteen constituent regions will elect their heads. These are the republics of Buryatia, Mari El, Karelia, Mordovia and Udmurtia, the Perm Territory, the Belgorod, Kaliningrad, Kirov, Novgorod, Ryazan, Saratov, Sverdlovsk, Tomsk and Yaroslavl regions, and the city of Sevastopol, which will elect its head in a direct vote for the first time. Elections to local legislatures will be held in the Republics of North Ossetia and Udmurtia, the Krasnodar Territory, the Penza, Saratov and Sakhalin regions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
2
Russia hopes for improvement in relations with US - Russian ambassador
3
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
4
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
5
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
6
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
7
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама