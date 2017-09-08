Back to Main page
France wants to cooperate with Russia in Paris-initiated Contact Group on Syria — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 17:39 UTC+3

The Contact Group on Syria will start operating at the 72nd UN General Assembly in September

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Paris wants to cooperate with Moscow in the French-initiated Contact Group on Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomat

"The situation in Syria is complicated, though we have achieved success recently," he said. "We have four stages to pass to determine major players who will help advance a political solution to this conflict. As soon as all these initiatives are implemented, we will be able to use the Contact Group mechanism that will ensure the positive outcome of the crisis and put an end to the Syrian people’s suffering."

"France intends to move forward in this direction together with Russia," he concluded.

French leader Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in mid-July in Paris that Paris and Washington suggest establishing an international Contact Group that will forward after-war settlement in Syria by supporting corresponding UN actions.

The Contact Group on Syria will start operating at the 72nd UN General Assembly in September.

