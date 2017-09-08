US policy towards Russia raises questions — Foreign Ministry

Russian government rejects bill on reburial of Lenin’s bodySociety & Culture September 08, 14:47
MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Washington’s policy towards Moscow raises questions in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, answering a question on how Russia regarded American foreign policy towards Russia.
"There are lawmakers, Department of State, security agencies, President [Donald] Trump’s administration, and we either hear different statements or see different actions everywhere," the diplomat noted. Russia wonders "whether the US has a single agenda regarding Russia," he said.
"The only thing we hear from the Department of State is ‘we want to normalize relations with Russia,’" Zakharova stressed. "But we see, in fact, adoption of new sanctions laws, prolongation of the old ones and actions that show sheer decay in relations."
The US authorities closed the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Trade Representation in Washington and its office in New York rented by Moscow. The first two facilities are Russia’s state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow regards the US seizure of Russian diplomatic property as an overtly hostile act and calls on the US authorities to return the diplomatic facilities immediately.