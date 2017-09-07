No plans for Putin-Trump meeting during APEC summit yet — senior diplomat

North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressureWorld September 07, 11:27
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. There are no specific plans of bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday.
"There are no such plans yet," he said.
The diplomat answered in the negative to the question on whether other bilateral meetings had been planned.
"There is much time before the APEC summit. It will be in November, so there are no specific plans yet, too early," Morgulov pointed out.
A regular APEC summit will take place in Vietnam in the first half of November.