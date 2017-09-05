Putin sees nothing 'Frondeur-ish' in Chechen leader Kadyrov’s stance on Myanmar

Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban schoolSociety & Culture September 05, 12:15
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — sourceWorld September 05, 11:52
Russia’s trade turnover with China exceeds $38 bln in first half of 2017Business & Economy September 05, 11:41
Putin says sanctions on North Korea unlikely to workRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:52
Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world’s interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:40
Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:26
Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:14
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions — President MoonWorld September 05, 9:25
Russian doctors perform nearly 70 difficult surgeries in Syria in two weeksSociety & Culture September 05, 8:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
XIAMEN, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees nothing 'Frondeur-ish' in what Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov said on the situation in Myanmar.
"As far as the opinion of Russian citizens regarding the policy of the Russian state is concerned, each person is entitled to having one’s own attitude regardless of rank or position," Putin told the media at a news conference following the BRICS summit. "The same applies to the leaders of regions to the full extent. But you may be certain that there is nothing Frondeur-ish about the Chechen leadership's stance."
"I’m asking everybody to stay calm. Everything is all right," Putin said. He recalled that Russia and Egypt had jointly opposed any violence in Myanmar and urged the authorities of that country to take the situation under control.