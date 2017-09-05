Back to Main page
Putin sees nothing 'Frondeur-ish' in Chechen leader Kadyrov’s stance on Myanmar

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 11:44 UTC+3 XIAMEN

The Russian president said that "each person is entitled to having one’s own attitude regardless of rank or position"

XIAMEN, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees nothing 'Frondeur-ish' in what Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov said on the situation in Myanmar.

"As far as the opinion of Russian citizens regarding the policy of the Russian state is concerned, each person is entitled to having one’s own attitude regardless of rank or position," Putin told the media at a news conference following the BRICS summit. "The same applies to the leaders of regions to the full extent. But you may be certain that there is nothing Frondeur-ish about the Chechen leadership's stance."

"I’m asking everybody to stay calm. Everything is all right," Putin said. He recalled that Russia and Egypt had jointly opposed any violence in Myanmar and urged the authorities of that country to take the situation under control.

Persons
Vladimir Putin Ramzan Kadyrov
