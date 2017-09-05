Back to Main page
Putin says early to speak about 2018 presidential campaign

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 10:19 UTC+3

The Russian leader said that as soon as election campaigns are announced, "everyone immediately stops working"

XIAMEN/China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is early now to speak about the start of the presidential election campaign in Russia.

Read also

Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018

"I have already said and can say once again: as soon as we announce election campaigns, everyone immediately stops working, I know this firsthand," Putin told reporters after the BRICS summit.

"That’s because they immediately start thinking about what will be after the elections and where they will work," the president explained. "One should work now, everyone at their positions, without relaxing attention to their duties for a second."

"I’m sure that those who want to take part in the next presidential elections in Russia will say about this within the timeframe envisaged by the law," Putin stressed.

Реклама