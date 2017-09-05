Putin says early to speak about 2018 presidential campaign

Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban schoolSociety & Culture September 05, 12:15
XIAMEN/China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is early now to speak about the start of the presidential election campaign in Russia.
"I have already said and can say once again: as soon as we announce election campaigns, everyone immediately stops working, I know this firsthand," Putin told reporters after the BRICS summit.
"That’s because they immediately start thinking about what will be after the elections and where they will work," the president explained. "One should work now, everyone at their positions, without relaxing attention to their duties for a second."
"I’m sure that those who want to take part in the next presidential elections in Russia will say about this within the timeframe envisaged by the law," Putin stressed.