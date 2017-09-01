Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senator says Russia should not toughen entry rules for ordinary Ukrainians

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 20:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Konstantin Kosachov has commented on a decree by the Ukrainian president on introduction of biometric control for all the foreigners, including Russian citizens

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia should not respond with mirror-like measures regarding the rules for the Ukrainian citizens’ trips to the Russian territory, senator Konstantin Kosachov, the chairman of the foreign policy committee in the upper house of Russian parliament said on Friday.

He said it in a comment on a decree by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on introduction of biometric control for all the foreigners, including Russian citizens, arriving in Ukraine as of January 1, 2018.

Read also

Ukraine to introduce biometric control of foreign nationals, including Russians

"I don’t think we should introduce mirror-like restrictions for ordinary Ukrainians," Kosachov said, adding that the Ukrainian authorities had an itch to add one more point to the extensive list of their current antidemocratic actions.

Kiev is working persistently to create all the imaginable barriers for direct contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian citizens as it realizes only too well that open dialogue between the Ukrainians and Russians will render meaningless the lies about the Russian aggression and everything else that was built on them in recent years.

Kosachov said the list of ‘migration risk countries’, which Poroshenko ordered to place Russia on, gave rise to big questions. He recalled that in 2009 the Ukrainian government endorsed a list of 90 countries, the citizens of which were supposed to confirm their financial status for ensuring their stay in or transit via the country.

The list contained the countries of Africa, Asia, South America, as well as Moldova. Inclusion of the latter country in the list produced a resounding impact on bilateral relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
2
Russia does not want war and is not going to participate in it — Lavrov
3
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
4
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
5
Lavrov blasts Poland’s ‘anti-Russian brainwashing’ of its population
6
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
7
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама