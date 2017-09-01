Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Congress forces Trump's hand on sanctions to undermine Russia ties — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 12:17 UTC+3

According to Russia's top diplomat, Trump is interested in bringing relations with Russia back to normal

Share
1 pages in this article
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The US Congress has been forcing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions against Russia in order to undermine his administration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Read also

Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up

According to him, after the meeting between the Russian and US presidents, "it became clearer that President Trump, as he said many times after the meeting - was interested in bringing relations with Russia back to normal."

"This is a mutual intention, as we share this position. We are ready to move forward with the speed that would be convenient for the Trump administration," the Russian top diplomat added.

"This is a mutual goal, since we share this position. We are ready to move forward at a speed that would be convenient for the Trump administration," the Russian top diplomat noted.

"We understand that efforts are being made to corner them [the Trump administration] at every opportunity, so we don’t believe it is necessary to take any active steps concerning relations with the US," Lavrov went on to say.

Read also

Trump accuses US Congress of taking relations with Russia to all-time low

"We understand that there are forces that simply want to undermine the administration. This is our standpoint on the sanctions that Congress has been forcing on Donald Trump," the Russian foreign minister added.

Lavrov also said that the sanctions bill passed by the Congress is aimed more at Trump than at Russia, as US legislators seek to prevent him from fully using his constitutional powers as far as foreign policy goes.

Russia’s top envoy added that a response to hostile actions should be taken in a way that would not damage one’s own interests.
"At the same time, we will furnish tough responses to moves that inflict damage out of nothing and are based only on someone’s wish to ruin our relations with the United States," Lavrov pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to suggest BRICS discussion of effort against infectious diseases — Putin
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
4
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
5
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
6
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
7
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама