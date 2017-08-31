Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Consulate General in San Francisco refraining from comments on US demands

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 21:04 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The US earlier demanded Russia close down the Consulate General in San Francisco and cut down diplomatic presence in Washington and New York

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
The Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territory

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco, which is a target of the US Department of State's demand for closure, refrains from comments on the situation at this stage.

"We're clearing out the situation," a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

Heather Nauert, the official spokesperson for the DoS said in a written statement on Thursday the US had issued a demand to Russia to close down the Consulate General in San Francisco and to cut down diplomatic presence in Washington and New York.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
3
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
4
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
5
MP warns against symmetrical response as US ‘starts hot phase of diplomatic war’
6
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
7
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама