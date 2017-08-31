Russian Consulate General in San Francisco refraining from comments on US demands

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco, which is a target of the US Department of State's demand for closure, refrains from comments on the situation at this stage.

"We're clearing out the situation," a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

Heather Nauert, the official spokesperson for the DoS said in a written statement on Thursday the US had issued a demand to Russia to close down the Consulate General in San Francisco and to cut down diplomatic presence in Washington and New York.