Kremlin spokesman jokes on rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on the rumors that Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin has become a favorite of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Apparently, I don’t have such a broad vision and knowledge of the situation like Bloomberg, that’s why I cannot give any assessment to these manifestations of analysis," Peskov jokingly told reporters.

"It’s unclear to me where these ‘exercises’ come from," he added.

Last week, Bloomberg published an article on Oreshkin’s work in the ministry. The news agency claimed that Oreshkin, 35, "has emerged as a Putin favorite."

The new minister attracts employees of the worldwide renowned companies such as Citigroup, PricewaterhouseCoopers and McKinsey, it said.

Oreshkin has refused to comment on this report, saying only that he just fulfills his duties.