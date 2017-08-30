Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on Israel

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 12:43 UTC+3

If a country intends to violate international law by infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another state, it is reprehensible, Lavrov states

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow has no information about anyone preparing an attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following his talks with the emir of Qatar on Wednesday.

Read also
Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s security

"We don’t have any information about anyone preparing an attack on Israel," the Russian top diplomat said commenting on media reports stating that Iran plans to deploy high-precision missiles, capable of hitting Israel, to Syria and Lebanon. 

While speaking about the nature of cooperation between Iran and Syria, the Russian foreign minister stressed that "if they [Iran and Syria] cooperate in any field without violating the foundations of international law, then no one should question their cooperation."

"If anyone in the Middle East or in other parts of the world plans to violate international law by infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states, including the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, it is reprehensible," Lavrov added.

