Lavrov hands Putin’s message over to crown prince of Abu Dhabi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 12:27 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

The United Arab Emirates is the first stop on the Russian top diplomat’s tour of the Persian Gulf countries

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has handed President Vladimir Putin’s greetings message over to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

Russia urges Qatar, Arab states to abandon ‘confrontational rhetoric’

"President Putin very much values our relations," Lavrov said.

The meeting is being attended by UAE Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates is the first stop on the Russian top diplomat’s tour of the Persian Gulf countries. On Tuesday, he is expected to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the region with the UAE authorities, focusing on the Syrian issue and Qatar crisis.

