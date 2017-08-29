Russian top diplomat to discuss Syrian, Qatari crises with UAE leaders

Diplomat warns Moscow will respond if Washington hampers work of Russian consulates in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 29, 8:06
ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the region, especially in Syria and Qatar, with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday as part of his tour through the Persian Gulf countries.
He is expected to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who is co-chairman of the intergovernmental committee for trade and economic cooperation.
"It is about holding joint examination of the implementation process for the corresponding decisions taken earlier by the top leaders," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "We consider as our common tasks support for sustained political dialogue, stepping up trade turnover and project work in the energy, metal and other industries.".