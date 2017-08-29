Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top diplomat to discuss Syrian, Qatari crises with UAE leaders

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 5:32 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

Sergey Lavrov will meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Share
1 pages in this article

ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the region, especially in Syria and Qatar, with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday as part of his tour through the Persian Gulf countries.

He is expected to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who is co-chairman of the intergovernmental committee for trade and economic cooperation.

"It is about holding joint examination of the implementation process for the corresponding decisions taken earlier by the top leaders," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "We consider as our common tasks support for sustained political dialogue, stepping up trade turnover and project work in the energy, metal and other industries.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat warns Moscow will respond if Washington hampers work of Russian consulates in US
2
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholds
3
Trump is confident that US will eventually get along with Russia
4
Russia provides financing for construction of Paks nuclear power plant — Putin
5
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
6
Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premier
7
Russia’s large antisubmarine warfare ship conducts drills in Red Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама