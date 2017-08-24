Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attempts to erase historical memory from its own people’s consciousness are doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The hooligans have stolen the metal parts from the tombstone," she said commenting on an act of vandalism in Lvov against the monument dedicated to Hero of the Soviet Union, scout Nikolay Kuznetsov.

"We regard this outrageous act as a consequence of the policy aimed at the total falsification of the country’s history authorized by the Kiev regime and at fostering the abettors of Nazi invaders and their ideological followers who, unfortunately, have considerable political weight in Ukraine at the moment," she said.

Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that Moscow does not observe "a clear response regarding the inadmissibility of such actions" or any investigations and their results.

"The Ukrainian authorities are trying to erase historical memory from the consciousness of their own people, these attempts are doomed to failure," the diplomat stressed.

"However, this does not mean that the authorities in Lvov and the law enforcement agencies are not responsible for conducting an investigation and punishing the perpetrators."

On Monday, August 21, metal inscriptions were stolen from a commemorative tombstone located on Lvov’s Hill of Glory.