Russian diplomatic missions in US to operate as normal — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian diplomatic missions in the United States will continue working as normal and accomplishing their functions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russian diplomatic missions in the US will continue working as normal and fulfilling all their functions," Zakharova said.

"We will never take it out on American citizens, create any intolerable conditions for them for getting Russian visas and revenge this way," the diplomat stressed. "We call for interaction and cooperation."

Russia takes into account that bilateral cooperation meets the interests of people "who live on the other sides of the ocean." "It’s not our method to create difficulties for them on purpose," she stressed.

Moscow expresses "bewilderment and regret" over the US decision on suspending non-immigrant visa issuances for Russians, she said.

"As we understand, the main reason behind this move was not technical difficulties, which the well-equipped US consular service has faced. Apparently, political motives are behind this," she said. "This nailed-up story that this is allegedly the result of Russia’s steps is groundless," Zakharova added.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Russia announced plans to suspend the procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas for Russians on August 23. The procedure will be resumed on September 1, but only in Moscow. Visas won’t be issued in the consulates general in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.