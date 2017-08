Lavrov to visit Kuwait in late August

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Kuwait in August, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday following meeting between Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Russia Abdulaziz al-Adwani.

"During the conversation, the two sides discussed in detail pressing issues related to the development of the Russian-Kuwaiti cooperation in various areas, including preparations for the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov to Kuwait scheduled for late August," the ministry said.