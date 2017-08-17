Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov might meet with Tillerson at UN General Assembly

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The General Debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 21

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has not yet discussed the possibility of his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in the second half of September.

Read also
Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctions

"The issue was not discussed," Lavrov said answering a question from reporters.

The debate at the UN General Assembly will open on September 19 with the speeches by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 72nd session Miroslav Lajcak. US President Donald Trump for whom it will be the first speech at the UN, the leaders of Armenia, Bolivia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Israel, Poland, Uzbekistan, France and some other countries are expected to address the session during its first day.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at the General Debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 21.

The General Debate will last until September 25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Russia’s new MC-21 airliner to climb to 11km altitude in flight tests
3
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sets Arctic speed record
4
Press review: Russia boosts military potential and Donbass awaits crucial meeting
5
Senior official says Russian space launches must be cheaper than American ones
6
Poll shows number of Poles seeing Russia as threat decreases by half
7
Key facts about Turkish Stream project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама