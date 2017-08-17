Lavrov might meet with Tillerson at UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has not yet discussed the possibility of his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in the second half of September.

"The issue was not discussed," Lavrov said answering a question from reporters.

The debate at the UN General Assembly will open on September 19 with the speeches by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 72nd session Miroslav Lajcak. US President Donald Trump for whom it will be the first speech at the UN, the leaders of Armenia, Bolivia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Israel, Poland, Uzbekistan, France and some other countries are expected to address the session during its first day.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at the General Debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 21.

The General Debate will last until September 25.