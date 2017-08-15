Back to Main page
Putin offers condolences to Sierra Leone’s president over mudslide victims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 15, 18:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the latest reports, over 300 people died after a mudslide hit Sierra Leone

© EPA/ERNEST HENRY

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma over numerous human deaths caused by floods, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Please accept my condolences over the numerous human deaths caused by a mudslide in a Freetown suburb. It is especially grieving that there are many children and teenagers among those dead," the Russian president said in his telegram.

Putin also conveyed the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed in the calamity and wishes of soonest recovery for those injured.

According to the latest reports, more than 300 people died in a mudslide Freetown’s Regent area following torrential rains. Six hundred people are missing, about 2,000 lost their homes.

