Russia’s actions in Syria are example of real anti-terror fight, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s operation in Syria is a vivid example of how to fight against international terrorism efficiently and is the best answer to the United States’ new sanctions, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"I think our actions in Syria are an example of real fight against international terrorism both in terms of essence and in terms of style. We are doing our job consistently, step by step, without fanfare, so to say, without seeking to make a show out of it," Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told journalists commenting on the liberation of the Syrian city of al-Sukhnah.

"And we will continue to do our job till a final victory," he stressed.

He noted that the Syrian government army backed by the Russian aerospace force has managed to increase the government-controlled areas by 2.5 times in the two recent months. This is, in his words, "the best answer to the US act imposing further sanctions on our country."

"It is a secret to no one that the adoption of this act was a kind of reflection of the US elite’s disagreement with Russia’s policy in Syria. But it is high time the United States understands that no sanctions in principle can impact our international policy in general and in the Middle East in particular. On the contrary, the sanctions have served as yet another stimulus to fulfill our mission in that region more efficiently," Klintsevich said.

According to earlier reports, Syrian government troops and self-defense forces backed by the Russian air force completely liberated the city of al-Sukhnah by Sunday morning and thus opened a path to de-blocking Deir ez-Zor.