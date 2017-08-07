Putin appoints new representative to ASEAN, envoys to DR Congo and Benin

Russian-Japanese lab of 3D gypsum materials to be created in 'smart house' in Russian townScience & Space August 07, 19:00
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Ivanov new Russian Permanent Representative to ACEAN and replaced Russia’s ambassadors to Benin and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). The corresponding orders were published on the official internet portal for legal information on Monday.
"Alexander Anatolyevich Ivanov shall be appointed permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia," the state leader’s order says. By another order, Putin relieved Mikhail Galuzin, who has served as Russian Permanent Representative to ASEAN since October 2012, of his duties.
Besides, the president appointed Alexey Sentebov as Russia’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo instead of Igor Yevdokimov, who will take the position of Russia’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Benin instead of Oleg Kovalchuk.