Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to take part in Russian-ASEAN meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 04, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov will take part in a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting on August 6-8

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/ Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Philippines on August 6-8 to take part in a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the East Asia Forum members and a session of the ASEAN Regional Forum on security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also
Flags of the 10-member ASEAN and its dialogue partners

Malaysia urges to bolster Russia-ASEAN economic ties

"On August 6-8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in annual events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which include a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the East Asia Forum members and a session of the ASEAN Regional Forum on security," the statement reads. "The main goal is to discuss key foreign policy issues, strengthen the position of our country in the Asia-Pacific Region and advance Russia’s approaches towards the establishment of a fair regional security architecture and the Wide Eurasian partnership," the ministry added.

"Participants will exchange views on the most pressing regional and global issues, including the situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Syria, as well as the Middle East issue," the statement says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin gives no comment on US jury’s probe into Russia’s alleged role in 2016 election
2
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
3
Kremlin shares Trump’s view of Russian-US relations
4
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
5
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
6
About 150 people being evacuated from Russia's Alrosa mine due to flooding
7
US visa delays are just another attempt to put pressure on Moscow - Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама