Lavrov to take part in Russian-ASEAN meeting

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/ Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Philippines on August 6-8 to take part in a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the East Asia Forum members and a session of the ASEAN Regional Forum on security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"On August 6-8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in annual events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which include a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the East Asia Forum members and a session of the ASEAN Regional Forum on security," the statement reads. "The main goal is to discuss key foreign policy issues, strengthen the position of our country in the Asia-Pacific Region and advance Russia’s approaches towards the establishment of a fair regional security architecture and the Wide Eurasian partnership," the ministry added.

"Participants will exchange views on the most pressing regional and global issues, including the situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Syria, as well as the Middle East issue," the statement says.