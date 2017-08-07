Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 07, 11:47 UTC+3 MANILA

The Russian top diplomat praised talks with his Japanese counterpart

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has confirmed his country’s determination to establish constructive dialogue between Tokyo and Moscow during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"I am also determined to establish constructive dialogue with you," he said at the beginning of the meeting.

Kono stressed that he "is glad to see the ongoing intense political dialogue led by such strong leaders as Prime Minister Abe and President Putin."

Read also

New Japanese foreign minister favors better relations with Russia, China, South Korea

Japanese PM plans to continue dialogue on peace treaty with Russia

Former Japanese PM believes Putin trusts Abe

Putin calls for active dialogue with Japan

The newly-appoinged Japanese foreign minister noted that his grandfather took part in the negotiations on a peace treaty between Japan and the Soviet Union. "My grandfather invested efforts to sign a peace treaty between Japan and the Soviet Union, and he was probably the first Japanese to visit the Kremlin," he said, adding that his father too was involved in developing the Japanese-Soviet and Japanese-Russian relations.

That was Lavrov’s first face-to-face meeting with his new Japanese counterpart. The Japanese minister said that he is glad to have an opportunity to meet with Russia’s top diplomat immediately after assuming office.

Lavrov said Moscow expects Tokyo to continue to pursue the policy aimed at implementing the agreements with Russia reached earlier with the appointment of the new foreign minister.

"We had a very fruitful dialogue and work with Mr. [Fumio] Kishida, your predecessor. We wish him every success with his new activities. I hope that we will ensure the continuity of our relations in accordance with the agreements reached by the Russian president and the Japanese prime-minister," Lavrov said during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

Taro Kono, 54, was appointed Foreign Minister last week following reshuffle in Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet. Fumio Kishida who served as Japanese Foreign Minister since 2012 was appointed to a leading position in the Liberal-Democratic Party.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
2
Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with Moscow
3
Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relations
4
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
5
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctions
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама