Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with Moscow

Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 07, 12:11
Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 11:47
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual raceMilitary & Defense August 07, 11:31
Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 10:26
Russian Security Council chief comments on Far East developmentBusiness & Economy August 07, 9:36
Poland has no plans to deploy US missiles on its territory — top diplomatWorld August 07, 8:23
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basisBusiness & Economy August 07, 3:38
Partial lunar eclipse can be seen almost all over Russia on August 7Science & Space August 07, 1:46
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 14:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has confirmed his country’s determination to establish constructive dialogue between Tokyo and Moscow during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
"I am also determined to establish constructive dialogue with you," he said at the beginning of the meeting.
Kono stressed that he "is glad to see the ongoing intense political dialogue led by such strong leaders as Prime Minister Abe and President Putin."
The newly-appoinged Japanese foreign minister noted that his grandfather took part in the negotiations on a peace treaty between Japan and the Soviet Union. "My grandfather invested efforts to sign a peace treaty between Japan and the Soviet Union, and he was probably the first Japanese to visit the Kremlin," he said, adding that his father too was involved in developing the Japanese-Soviet and Japanese-Russian relations.
That was Lavrov’s first face-to-face meeting with his new Japanese counterpart. The Japanese minister said that he is glad to have an opportunity to meet with Russia’s top diplomat immediately after assuming office.
Lavrov said Moscow expects Tokyo to continue to pursue the policy aimed at implementing the agreements with Russia reached earlier with the appointment of the new foreign minister.
"We had a very fruitful dialogue and work with Mr. [Fumio] Kishida, your predecessor. We wish him every success with his new activities. I hope that we will ensure the continuity of our relations in accordance with the agreements reached by the Russian president and the Japanese prime-minister," Lavrov said during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
Taro Kono, 54, was appointed Foreign Minister last week following reshuffle in Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet. Fumio Kishida who served as Japanese Foreign Minister since 2012 was appointed to a leading position in the Liberal-Democratic Party.