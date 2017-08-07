Russia highly appreciates efforts of the Philippines in fight against terrorism - Lavrov

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the efforts the Philippines makes to combat terrorism and extremism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during the talks with the Philippine Foreign Secretary Peter Cayetano.

"We fully share the efforts that your country is making to eliminate any threat of extremism on its territory. We also appreciate your solidarity with the actions of the Russian Federation to combat terrorism. We believe that this is the problem we must go through together", Lavrov said.

"Today we will also discuss the implementation of agreements that were signed during the visit of the President of the Philippines [Rodrigo Duteret] to Moscow", the minister added.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events. The minister has already held a number of bilateral meetings, in particular with his counterparts from Turkey, China and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. It is expected that on Monday he will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Toro Kono.