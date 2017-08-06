Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges local governments to tackle challenges, not to ignore people’s problems

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 0:09 UTC+3

"It is crucial that the authorities were willing to heed and understand proposals of either active citizens or initiative groups," Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

KIROV, August 5. /TASS/. Local governments should promptly solve people’s problems and exclude so-called "bureaucratic football’ when a person is sent from one official to another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening a meeting of the Council for the Local Self-Government Development on Saturday.

"It is crucial that the authorities were willing to heed and understand proposals of either active citizens or initiative groups," Putin said. "I have reiterated it is categorically wrong to ignore citizens’ proposals and to ‘play bureaucratic football’."

Enthusiastic and active attitude of residents to their villages, towns and cities is enormous value and good reserve, Putin said, urging to encourage active citizens by using a wide range of tools, namely public hearings, local self-government, local referendums and others.

"The municipal level of power is the closest to people, their daily troubles, so dialogue and willingness to get response should be prioritized in the work of local governments," he said. "One can learn about and feel people’s worries through uninterrupted, informal, motivated communication and then should seek solutions to pressing tasks and draw up development plans."

Demand for these approaches is increasing year on year, while more enthusiastic people emerge in society putting forward new ideas.

"People want to do something useful and helpful. They have enough creative ideas and proposals, so the main thing is to put them into practice," the president said. "It is a matter of importance though that the authorities can offer feedback.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jumbo jets built for Russian carrier to serve as Air Force One
2
Russian Energy Ministry slams new EU sanctions as unlawful
3
World’s most famous stealth aircraft
4
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria
5
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
6
Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games
7
Kyrgyz president notes Russia could get another base at southern border
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама