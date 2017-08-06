Putin urges local governments to tackle challenges, not to ignore people’s problems

KIROV, August 5. /TASS/. Local governments should promptly solve people’s problems and exclude so-called "bureaucratic football’ when a person is sent from one official to another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening a meeting of the Council for the Local Self-Government Development on Saturday.

"It is crucial that the authorities were willing to heed and understand proposals of either active citizens or initiative groups," Putin said. "I have reiterated it is categorically wrong to ignore citizens’ proposals and to ‘play bureaucratic football’."

Enthusiastic and active attitude of residents to their villages, towns and cities is enormous value and good reserve, Putin said, urging to encourage active citizens by using a wide range of tools, namely public hearings, local self-government, local referendums and others.

"The municipal level of power is the closest to people, their daily troubles, so dialogue and willingness to get response should be prioritized in the work of local governments," he said. "One can learn about and feel people’s worries through uninterrupted, informal, motivated communication and then should seek solutions to pressing tasks and draw up development plans."

Demand for these approaches is increasing year on year, while more enthusiastic people emerge in society putting forward new ideas.

"People want to do something useful and helpful. They have enough creative ideas and proposals, so the main thing is to put them into practice," the president said. "It is a matter of importance though that the authorities can offer feedback.".