Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign Ministry’s branch ready to consider employment for former US Embassy staff

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 15:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 28, Moscow stated that Washington should reduce the number of its diplomatic staff working in Russia to 455 people

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Inpredkadry, a branch of the head department for diplomatic facility service at the Russian Foreign Ministry, is ready to consider possible employment of the dismissed employees of the US Embassy in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cuts

Diplomat comments on US diplomatic staff cuts and possible delays in issuing visas

Russian Foreign Ministry controls reduction of US diplomatic staff

Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September

"In case of dismissal of high-profile employees of the US Embassy, the Inpredkadry company is ready to consider the issue of their possible enrolment in an employee pool for further employment," the Russian ministry informed.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Washington should equal the number of its diplomatic and technical staff working in the US Embassy in Moscow and in consulates general in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok to the exact number of the Russian diplomats and technical staff working in the US in response to the bill on new ant-Russian sanctions adopted by the US Congress. This means that the total number of staff working in the US diplomatic and consulate entities in Russia will be reduced to 455 people. In case the American authorities take new unilateral actions to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in the US, it will be responded in kind, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

In an interview with VGTRK TV host Vladimir Solovyev, President Vladimir Putin specified that 755 American diplomats had to leave Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — Kremlin
2
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
3
Kremlin highlights contradictions in White House’s statements on US sanctions
4
Press review: Sanctions put US diplomats on subway and jailed pilot calls on UK daily
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
Crimean official comments on Ukraine’s lawsuit over Kerch Strait navigation restrictions
7
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама