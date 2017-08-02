Foreign Ministry’s branch ready to consider employment for former US Embassy staff

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Inpredkadry, a branch of the head department for diplomatic facility service at the Russian Foreign Ministry, is ready to consider possible employment of the dismissed employees of the US Embassy in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"In case of dismissal of high-profile employees of the US Embassy, the Inpredkadry company is ready to consider the issue of their possible enrolment in an employee pool for further employment," the Russian ministry informed.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Washington should equal the number of its diplomatic and technical staff working in the US Embassy in Moscow and in consulates general in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok to the exact number of the Russian diplomats and technical staff working in the US in response to the bill on new ant-Russian sanctions adopted by the US Congress. This means that the total number of staff working in the US diplomatic and consulate entities in Russia will be reduced to 455 people. In case the American authorities take new unilateral actions to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in the US, it will be responded in kind, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

In an interview with VGTRK TV host Vladimir Solovyev, President Vladimir Putin specified that 755 American diplomats had to leave Russia.