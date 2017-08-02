Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, Russian envoys to UN discuss bilateral ties, North Korea, terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 7:21 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The Russian diplomat earlier told reporters that he exchanged "a couple of words" with his US counterpart

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya and his US counterpart Nikki Haley discussed US-Russian relations, counterterrorism and North Korea during their first meeting on Tuesday, the US mission to the United Nations said.

"Ambassador Haley welcomed Ambassador Nebenzia and congratulated him on taking up his new post at the UN. Ambassador Haley and Ambassador Nebenzia discussed counterterrorism, North Korea’s dangerous provocations, especially its recent missile tests, and the U.S.-Russia relationship at the UN going forward," the US mission said in a statement.

The Russian diplomat earlier told reporters that he exchanged "a couple of words" with his US counterpart and planned to "talk substantively" in the coming days.

Nebenzya was appointed Russian permanent representative to the UN last week. On July 28, he held his first meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and handed him copies of credential letters. He said later in an interview with TASS that the tasks that Russia faced in the UN had not changed. Russia will work to make the organization a tool for addressing numerous and unprecedented world crises, the envoy said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project
2
US-Russia relations may deteriorate further — Tillerson
3
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cuts
6
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart
7
Putin signs law on new budget rule
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама