US, Russian envoys to UN discuss bilateral ties, North Korea, terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya and his US counterpart Nikki Haley discussed US-Russian relations, counterterrorism and North Korea during their first meeting on Tuesday, the US mission to the United Nations said.

"Ambassador Haley welcomed Ambassador Nebenzia and congratulated him on taking up his new post at the UN. Ambassador Haley and Ambassador Nebenzia discussed counterterrorism, North Korea’s dangerous provocations, especially its recent missile tests, and the U.S.-Russia relationship at the UN going forward," the US mission said in a statement.

The Russian diplomat earlier told reporters that he exchanged "a couple of words" with his US counterpart and planned to "talk substantively" in the coming days.

Nebenzya was appointed Russian permanent representative to the UN last week. On July 28, he held his first meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and handed him copies of credential letters. He said later in an interview with TASS that the tasks that Russia faced in the UN had not changed. Russia will work to make the organization a tool for addressing numerous and unprecedented world crises, the envoy said.