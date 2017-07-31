Back to Main page
Russia to ratify additional protocol to Council of Europe anti-terror convention

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 31, 21:54 UTC+3

The document is a supplement to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to have the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism ratified the soonest possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"If duly implemented, the Protocol will help build up international anti-terrorism cooperation and boost the efficiency of measures taken by its signatory states in the sphere of counteracting foreign terrorists," the ministry said.

"Russia will spare no effort to have the Protocol ratified the soonest possible."

The document is a supplement to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism of 2005. It establishes criminal liability for terrorism-related activities, including financing and organization of trips to terrorist training centers in any part of the world. It also envisages the establishment of a network for online information exchange between the convention’s signatory nations. The document came into effect on July 1, 2017. Along with Russia, which signed the Additional Protocol on July 27, signatories include 36 countries and the European Union as an organization. By now, the protocol has been ratified by seven countries.

Реклама