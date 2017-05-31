Back to Main page
Putin urges Europe to cooperate in fight against terrorism, not put forward mutual claims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 1:58 UTC+3 PARIS

Russian President said that it is often difficult for Russia to conduct a dialogue with European partners, since their position is changing, including after contacts with the United States

© Alexei Nikolsky / Press Service of the Russian President / TASS

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with other countries in the fight against terrorism, calls for action rather than "chatting about mutual claims", Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"Ask Europe - we want this. I talked about it, speaking on the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, and urged to unite efforts of all countries in fighting terrorism," he said.

At the same time, Putin said that it is often difficult for Russia to conduct a dialogue with European partners, since their position is changing, including after contacts with the United States. According to Putin, the European countries need to figure out "who is senior, who is not, who lays claims to what. We are ready for cooperation," the Russian president said.

Putin noted that recently there has been a certain shift in cooperation with the United States. "We are now thinking how to ensure the interests of all countries in southern Syria. I mean all countries that have problems in this region, namely Jordan, Iraq, Syria itself. Of course, we are ready to listen to the opinion of the United States, our European partners," he said. "However, we need to conduct a specific dialogue, not chat about some kind of mutual claims and threats, we need to engage in practical work," Putin called.

