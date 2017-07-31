Russia calls on Venezuela’s authorities and opposition to end pointless power struggle

Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia’s richest peopleBusiness & Economy July 31, 19:10
Austria to protect its interests if US applies anti-Russian sanctions to EUWorld July 31, 18:10
US to beef up military presence in Lithuania as Russia and Belarus team up for drillsWorld July 31, 17:59
Moscow slams Poland for open Russophobia for barring it from renovating Nazi camp memorialRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 17:45
Putin signs law on new budget ruleBusiness & Economy July 31, 17:13
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardwareMilitary & Defense July 31, 16:29
Historic St. Petersburg manor home to Russian nobility up for sale with $7 mln price tagSociety & Culture July 31, 15:19
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army GamesMilitary & Defense July 31, 14:56
Ukraine plans to lease some Chernobyl facilities to host solar power systemsWorld July 31, 14:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia has called on the Venezuelan sides to end pointless power struggle, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.
"The Venezuelan Constitutional Assembly election was held on July 30. According to this country’s National Electoral Council, more than 8 mln people, or 41.5% of voters, took part in it. The votes for candidates are being counted at present and final results are expected," the statement says.
"We note with regret that the opposition forces not just declined the appeal to take part in the election, but also tried to impede them by provoking separate clashes that led to human victims. We call on the parties to stop the pointless power struggle."