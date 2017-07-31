Back to Main page
Russia calls on Venezuela’s authorities and opposition to end pointless power struggle

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 31, 17:37 UTC+3
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia has called on the Venezuelan sides to end pointless power struggle, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.

"The Venezuelan Constitutional Assembly election was held on July 30. According to this country’s National Electoral Council, more than 8 mln people, or 41.5% of voters, took part in it. The votes for candidates are being counted at present and final results are expected," the statement says.

"We note with regret that the opposition forces not just declined the appeal to take part in the election, but also tried to impede them by provoking separate clashes that led to human victims. We call on the parties to stop the pointless power struggle."

