Putin comments on situation in Middle East

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 25, 15:43 UTC+3 STRELNA

The Russian president has met with Iraqi vice-president on July 25

STRELNA, July 25. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East and, particularly, in Iraq, continues to be complex, and Russia understands that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Iraqi Vice-President Nouri al-Maliki on Tuesday.

He also emphasized the intensification of economic cooperation between the two countries. "We have launched the work of the intergovernmental commission. Much work lies ahead in economic cooperation. We have other areas of cooperation as well, and Russia is very active here," Putin added.

The Russian president proposed the Iraqi vice-president to discuss, along with bilateral cooperation issues, the situation in the Middle East.

