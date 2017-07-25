Putin comments on situation in Middle East

Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense July 25, 16:16
Russia may appeal ECHR’s decision on compensation for defendant in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture July 25, 15:23
Moldovan president, Russian envoy to hash over bilateral ties and breakaway TransnistriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 14:43
US will either have to put up with North Korea’s nuclear weapons or use force — expertWorld July 25, 14:33
Kremlin refrains from comments on media allegations about Tillerson’s possible resignationRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 14:03
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 13:45
Kremlin says Russia, US not negotiating renewal of adoptionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 13:37
Russian Ice Hockey Federation to render assistance to banned forward ZaripovSport July 25, 13:27
Press review: Malorossiya as an EU taboo and Moldova’s animosity to Russian peacekeepersPress Review July 25, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
STRELNA, July 25. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East and, particularly, in Iraq, continues to be complex, and Russia understands that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Iraqi Vice-President Nouri al-Maliki on Tuesday.
He also emphasized the intensification of economic cooperation between the two countries. "We have launched the work of the intergovernmental commission. Much work lies ahead in economic cooperation. We have other areas of cooperation as well, and Russia is very active here," Putin added.
The Russian president proposed the Iraqi vice-president to discuss, along with bilateral cooperation issues, the situation in the Middle East.