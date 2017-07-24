Russia supports Iraq’s efforts in eliminating terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow supports Baghdad’s efforts in eliminating the terrorist threat in Iraq, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday during a meeting with Iraq’s Vice President Nouri Al-Maliki.

"We appreciate our relations, Iraq is a most important partner," Lavrov said. "We support the efforts Iraq’s leaders undertake to bring to normal the situation in the country, to eliminate the terrorist threat. Effective is the input in those efforts by Iraq’s army and security forces."

It is most important that fighting terrorism "continues not in isolation, but in the context of common efforts of the international community to eliminate the terrorist threat in the region," the minister said.

"In this complicated time, Russia is trying to support Iraq’s efforts in restoring the security, the economy," Lavrov said. "Our aim is to develop further the cooperation.".