Lavrov says astonished to watch mass hysteria among US politicians

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 25, 1:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time Russian Foreign Mimster added that Moscow and Washington are playing a unique role in the solution of highly complicated problems in different parts of the world

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he is astonished to see how many US politicians are prone to mass hysteria.

"We understand how uncomfortable it is now in Washington for those who is trying to demonstrate common sense on the backdrop of epidemic, paranoid Russophobia in the absence of any probe or at least a single evidence over the months to prove Russia’s interference into America’s affairs," he said in an interview with the Kurdish television channel Rudaw. "I have never thought that American politicians could be that prone to mass hysteria."

"I used to contact with many of them when I worked in New York and I am very astonished at what is going on now," the Russian top diplomat noted. "Maybe many of those who have yielded to this furor, which is abnormal for the US’ political life, understand that it is not normal and is to be stopped some way."

According to the Russian minister, the Americans are driving themselves "up to a very tall fence where it would be difficult to jump off from." "It is important to let off steam from this campaign," Lavrov noted. "I don’t think anybody can influence it deliberately but it will inevitably peter out because, I would like to stress it once again, not a single proof has been given. Everything that is being said over and over again in the press and in television in the United States, is spun out of thin air, excuse my using non-parliamentary expressions".

Unique role of Moscow and Washington

Sergei Lavrov added Moscow and Washington are playing a unique role in the solution of highly complicated problems in different parts of the world and no one else can replace them in the international arena.

"If we - and I mean Russia and the U.S. - treat our role in the international arena responsibly then we have a duty to seek for ways of collaboration for the solution of knotty problems in various areas, the problems linked to nonproliferation of the weapons of mass destruction and the important of consolidating strategic stability," Lavrov said.

"In all of these spheres, Moscow and Washington have an unparalleled role and everyone recognizes it," he said.

Lavrov admitted that the current situation in relations between Moscow and Washington could not gladden anyone.

"We’ve inherited a huge heap of problems from the Barack Obama Administration," he said. "There are real time bombs and simply subversive acts that outgoing administration took in an agony when it was fully incapacitated by the results of the election and when it decided to spend the remaining time in the White House doing all sorts of unspeakable things in a bid to undermine the Russian-American relations.".
Topics
United Nations
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
