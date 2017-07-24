Back to Main page
Russia supports settlement of situation around Qatar through dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 19:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian foreign minister and his Qatari counterpart held a telephone conversation on July 24

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow favors early settlement of the situation surrounding Qatar to unite the region’s countries in the fight against international terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday after a telephone talk between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

"The Russian and Qatari foreign ministers exchanged opinions on the steps taken to overcome the crisis regarding Doha and some other Arab capitals," the ministry informed. "Lavrov confirmed support of its settlement through dialogue and on the basis of mutual consideration of interests and concerns of the parties involved."

"It was noted that the early settlement of agreements would help to consolidate the regional states’ actions as part of joint efforts against international terrorism," the ministry noted.

The parties also touched upon the current aspects of further strengthening of mutually-beneficial Russian-Qatari ties in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
