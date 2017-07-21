Top diplomat says Russia will not support plans to reform UN ignoring Africa’s interests

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia will not support plans to reform the UN Security Council, which ignore Africa’s interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the talks with Sierra Leone’s top diplomat Samura Kamara on Friday.

"You came here in two capacities - the foreign minister and chairman of the African Union’s Committee of Ten, which oversees UN Security Council reforms," Lavrov said. "We are well aware of the fact that Sierra Leone has a role to play in resolving a number of crises on the continent."

"We support the need to take into account Africa’s interests in discussions to reform the UN Security Council," the minister said. "We will not support the ideas ignoring Africa’s interests."

According to Lavrov, he plans to discuss at the talks Africa’s involvement in countering terrorism and piracy. The Russian minister added that he hopes to take trade and economic cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

Sierra Leone’s top diplomat noted that the talks would make it possible to discuss efforts to expand bilateral cooperation. He added that Sierra Leone is grateful to Russia for assistance in the most difficult moment - during the Ebola outbreak.