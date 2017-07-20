Senator says dropping CIA program in Syria may boost Russian-US cooperation

Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroadMilitary & Defense July 20, 9:47
MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A decision to shut down the US Central Intelligence Agency’s program to equip and train moderate opposition in Syria opens new opportunities for Russian-US cooperation in war on terror, Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.
"Certainly, this is the long-awaited and excellent news. No doubt, such a turn creates new opportunities for Russian-US cooperation in anti-terror in that country," said Kosachev, who heads the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee.
Kosachev noted that Washington accuses Russia of meddling in the Syrian conflict while it has "a program on equipping and military training the opposition in a sovereign country with the goal of toppling the Assad regime."
On July 19, US President Donald Trump decided to shut down the CIA’s covert program to arm and train the so-called moderate opposition in Syria fighting against government forces, the Washington Post wrote citing US officials.