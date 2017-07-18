CNN: Senior Russian diplomat says row over seized compounds almost settled

CNN: Senior Russian diplomat says row over seized compounds almost settledRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 6:08
Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compoundsWorld July 18, 2:49
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 1:41
A hundred years without a czar: investigation of Nicholas II's murder still underwaySociety & Culture July 18, 1:30
Sberbank supports idea of establishment of new banking associationBusiness & Economy July 17, 23:57
Russian company plans to sign contracts on supply of 31 MC-21 jets at MAKS 2017 airshowMilitary & Defense July 17, 21:58
Russia's legendary barque Kruzenshtern visited by some 20,000 guests at Finland’s KotkaMilitary & Defense July 17, 20:04
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organizationSociety & Culture July 17, 19:42
International observers to be invited to West-2017 drills — Belaruasian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense July 17, 18:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters after meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon that Moscow and Washington were close to reaching an agreement on Russian diplomatic compounds seized by the US, CNN reported on Monday.
According to CNN, Ryabkov responded "Almost, almost" to the question whether the sides had managed to agree on the return of Russia’s diplomatic property. The two diplomats spent almost two-and-a-half hours in talks in Washington on Monday. There were no immediate official statements.
In late December 2016, the Obama administration introduced a new round of sanctions against some Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, US authorities expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland. Washington attributed these sanctions to cyber-attacks against US political institutions, accusing Russia of being involved. However, Moscow fully rejected all allegations.
The Russian personnel’s access to these compounds was barred. Moscow has not given a tit-for-tat response so far.
Russia is ready to significantly reduce stuff levels at the US embassy in Moscow, as well as seize embassy’s dacha and warehouse in retaliation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.