Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow inspectors ask court to extend Navalny’s probation period by one year

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 17, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow’s penal inspection has filed a request to the court on extending a probation period for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny by one year, the federal prison authority told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Alexey Navalny

Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail time

The penal inspection said on June 12 Navalny committed an offence under Article 20.2.8 of the Russian Criminal Code (violating order of holding rallies) and Moscow’s Simonovsky district court ruled that he should serve a 25-day administrative arrest.

The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said Navalny, who was released from custody on July 7, has been warned about a possible cancellation of his suspended sentence. "With the goal of preventing Navalny from committing repeated offences the Moscow penal inspection has sent a motion to the court on extending his probation period by a year," it said.

Media reports said on June 11 that the Simonovsky court earlier received a petition from the deputy head of the FSIN penal inspection in Moscow to overturn Navalny’s suspended sentence to real jail.

In turn, court’s spokesman Viktor Vasilyev said that the judicial panel returned the lawsuit as it had not been signed by the proper person. On the same day, the FSIN refuted media reports that it applied to the court to overturn Navalny’s suspended sentence.

The FSIN numerously requested the court earlier to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real prison term but none of the attempts crowned with success.

On December 30, 2014, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court found the Navalny brothers guilty of embezzling Yves Rocher funds and handed Alexey Navalny a suspended sentence of 3 years and 6 months tacking it along with a probation period of five years. His brother Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months behind bars.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
3
First consignment of coated pipes for North Stream 2 delivered to Finland
4
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
5
Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic property as ‘robbery in broad daylight’
6
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
7
Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports top $2 bln in first half of 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама