Putin vows to defend Russia's interests with all civilized means at his disposal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 14, 20:53 UTC+3

"We are not going to quarrel or wedge a war", the Russian president has stressed

Read also

Putin recommends US stop lecturing Russia on how to live

GUBKIN (Belgorod region). July 14. /TASS/. Russia will not wedge any war, but will defend its interests in international arena in a civilized manner, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are not going to argue, quarrel or wedge a war, but we proceed from the fact that we should not be ignored and our legitimate interests and rights have to be respected," Putin told workers of the Lebedinsky iron-ore mining and processing plant.

Russia is the largest country in the world, with a rather big population, he said.

"We cannot but have our own interests and we will be defending them. However, we will be doing it with legal and civilized means and methods," he said, noting Russia should produce impartial information about itself and its history for this purpose.

