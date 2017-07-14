Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compounds

Putin vows to defend Russia's interests with all civilized means at his disposalRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:53
MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has registered penetrations by US special services into the territory of the seized Russian diplomatic compounds in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a live broadcast of Rossiya 1 TV Channel on Friday.
"For several months now the problem has been that we do not have access to our facilities. We have no idea what is happening there. According to our data, penetrations occurred and this happened on many occasions. Who enters there? You understand well that these are not American citizens frightened to death who have decided to see what the Russians have there. You understand well that these compounds are accessed by the staff of special services," the spokeswoman said.