Putin congratulates Macron on Bastille Day

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the Bastille Day, France’s national day.
"Russian-French ties are rooted deeply in the past," the Russian president’s congratulatory message reads. "The exhibition at the Versailles palace, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Russian Tsar Peter the Great’s visit to France, which we opened together, reminds us about the long history of bilateral relations. Such historic events point to the special nature of relations between our countries, as well as to the respect and affection that our people feel for each other," the Russian leader said.