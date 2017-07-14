Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Macron on Bastille Day

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 14, 11:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the Bastille Day, France’s national day

Share
1 pages in this article
© Etienne Laurent, Pool via AP

Read also

Putin-Macron first meeting round-up

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the Bastille Day, France’s national day.

"Russian-French ties are rooted deeply in the past," the Russian president’s congratulatory message reads. "The exhibition at the Versailles palace, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Russian Tsar Peter the Great’s visit to France, which we opened together, reminds us about the long history of bilateral relations. Such historic events point to the special nature of relations between our countries, as well as to the respect and affection that our people feel for each other," the Russian leader said.

Gallery
12 photo

Military parade in Paris on Bastille Day

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
2
State Duma green-lights protocol on deploying Russian air group in Syria
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019
5
Russian Embassy in Turkey on top of case with detained Russian family
6
Nemtsov’s convicted killers had ‘Plan B’ in store for his murder at Moscow hotel
7
Moscow warns Venezuela crisis can spin out of control
TOP STORIES
Реклама