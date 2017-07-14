Russian lawmaker says PACE president might be impeached

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. PACE President Pedro Agramunt is highly likely to be impeached from office over his visit to Syria together with Russian legislators, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Friday.

"Agramunt is highly likely to be impeached from office at the upcoming autumn session only because he visited Syria together with a delegation of Russian legislators headed by [State Duma Deputy Speaker] Vladimir Vasilyev. This is his only fault," Slutsky said.

He added that the situation indicated the implementation of double standards.

"The bullying of our partners from the Council of Europe, who went to Syria with us, is just another awful manifestation of double standards," the senior Russian lawmaker added.

Slutsky pointed out that in 2017, Russia had to suspend its payment to the Council of Europe, "first and foremost, because of the situation in the PACE." He added that Russia was "one of the six major contributors," but "it is subjected "to awful double standards, deprived of the right to vote and is treated as if it was a rogue country." At the same time, the lawmaker stressed that Moscow would continue to cooperate with all the five PACE political groups.

The PACE Bureau earlier declared no confidence in Pedro Agramunt as PACE President in the wake of his trip to Syria that he made together with Russian members of parliament. According to the Bureau, Agramunt "is not authorized to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly in his capacity as President." Thus, the Bureau resolved that it had no confidence in Agramunt as President of the Assembly.

The PACE also approved a resolution creating a mechanism aimed at removing its top officials from office, which can lead to Agramunt’s resignation in the near future.

