Top diplomat: Russia and EU interested in solving international crises together

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 21:17 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS, July 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Brussels are mutually interested in exchanging views on the majority of international problems and pooling efforts in the search for practical steps to resolve them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after his meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini

Mogherini says weak Russia not in Europe’s interest

"Today, we spoke about our cooperation on the international arena," he said.

"We understand the European Union’s striving to play its own role in approaches to various crises. We hail such striving and such attitudes of our colleagues from the European Union."

"On most of international problems, we have mutual interest in exchanging views, maintaining dialogue and trying to find some practical steps that would help settle this of that crisis," Lavrov stressed.

