Russia ready to pool efforts with India against terrorism

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia shares India’s concerns over the threat of international terrorism and is ready to pool efforts against it, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting speaker of the lower house of India’s parliament (Lok Sabha) Sumitra Mahajan.

Matviyenko expressed condolences of the July 10 terror attack in India’s state of Jammu and Kashmir that killed seven people.

"I would like to express sincere condolences to the friendly people of India over yesterday’s terror attack on a bus with pilgrims that claimed human lives. I would like to reassure that Russia shares India’s concerns over such challenge as international terrorism and is ready to pool efforts against this evil," she said.

According to the Russian upper house speaker, Mahajan’s visit will give a fresh impetus to the cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments. "We are interested in invigorating our cooperation on the parliamentary track," she stressed, adding that the Russian Federation Council has a group of friendship with the Indian parliament.

Mahajan, in turn, noted that such a group has been set up in the Indian parliament too.