Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to pool efforts with India against terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 20:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia shares India’s concerns over the threat of international terrorism and is ready to pool efforts against it, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting speaker of the lower house of India’s parliament (Lok Sabha) Sumitra Mahajan.

Read also

Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction

Matviyenko expressed condolences of the July 10 terror attack in India’s state of Jammu and Kashmir that killed seven people.

"I would like to express sincere condolences to the friendly people of India over yesterday’s terror attack on a bus with pilgrims that claimed human lives. I would like to reassure that Russia shares India’s concerns over such challenge as international terrorism and is ready to pool efforts against this evil," she said.

According to the Russian upper house speaker, Mahajan’s visit will give a fresh impetus to the cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments. "We are interested in invigorating our cooperation on the parliamentary track," she stressed, adding that the Russian Federation Council has a group of friendship with the Indian parliament.

Mahajan, in turn, noted that such a group has been set up in the Indian parliament too.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
Topics
Foreign policy Fight against terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
2
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
3
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
4
Putin and Maduro discuss political situation in Venezuela
5
Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in US
6
Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border control
7
Cabinet of Ministers imposes restrictions on buying foreign equipment for GLONASS
TOP STORIES
Реклама