Russian prison officials reject reports of asking court to cancel Navalny’s suspended term

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 19:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has rejected the information that it applied to a court of law to overturn opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to real jail time under the Yves Rocher embezzlement case, the FSIN press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The FSIN has not applied to Moscow’s Simonovsky court with a petition to cancel Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence conferred by a court verdict," the FSIN press office said.

The Simonovsky court earlier received a petition from the deputy head of the FSIN penal inspection for Moscow to overturn Navalny’s suspended sentence to real jail.

The FSIN numerously requested the court earlier to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real prison term but none of the attempts crowned with success.

In turn, court’s spokesman Viktor Vasilyev said that the judicial panel had returned the lawsuit as it had not been signed by the proper person.

On December 30, 2014, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court found the Navalny brothers guilty of embezzling Yves Rocher funds and handed Alexey Navalny a suspended sentence of 3 years and 6 months tacking it along with a probation period of five years. His brother Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months behind bars.

