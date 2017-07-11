People’s evacuation from Mosul poorly organized, Lavrov says

People’s evacuation from Mosul poorly organized, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 14:37
MAUERBACH /Austria/, July 11. /TASS/. No conditions for an organized evacuation of civilians from Iraq’s Mosul have been created, that will lead to an increase in the number of casualties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.
"No conditions have been created to evacuate civilians in an orderly manner," Russia’s top diplomat said. "All that was chaotic and spontaneous. When such things happen in such an unexpected form, that adds to inconvenience, and possibly, the number of casualties."