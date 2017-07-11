Back to Main page
People’s evacuation from Mosul poorly organized, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 14:37 UTC+3

Russia's top diplomat warned that this will lead to an increase in the number of casualties

Iraqi civilians sit inside a house as they wait to be taken out of the Old City during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul

Iraqi civilians sit inside a house as they wait to be taken out of the Old City during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul

© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

MAUERBACH /Austria/, July 11. /TASS/. No conditions for an organized evacuation of civilians from Iraq’s Mosul have been created, that will lead to an increase in the number of casualties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No conditions have been created to evacuate civilians in an orderly manner," Russia’s top diplomat said. "All that was chaotic and spontaneous. When such things happen in such an unexpected form, that adds to inconvenience, and possibly, the number of casualties."

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
