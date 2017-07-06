Back to Main page
Syria’s Aleppo province fully cleaned of IS terrorists — Russian Foreign Ministry

Military & Defense
July 06, 10:58 UTC+3

Some 1,500 square kilometers have been liberated, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The territory of Syria’s Aleppo province has been fully cleaned of the Islamic State group’s terrorists in an operation carried out by the government forces backed by Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces near Khanasir, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier

Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria

"At first, the government forces carried out a successful operation to the east of Khanasir fully blocking the Islamic State group members and then cleaned off the Khanasir pocket, forcing out terrorists to an open and desert territory that was hit by strikes of Russia’s Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force. The territory of the Aleppo province has been fully cleaned of the IS, and some 1,500 square kilometers have been liberated," Zakharova said.

Zakharova also said the Syrian army has been fighting terrorists in Eastern Ghouta and in Jubara, the eastern outskirts of Damascus. A series of strikes on this area was carried out last weekend in response to the continuing mortar shellings of Damascus residential areas, the diplomat said.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Syrian conflict
