Putin holds brief meetings with Merkel, Macron after G20 summit

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a brief meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after his final news conference at the end of the summit of Group of Twenty held in the German city of Hamburg.
The Russian president met with Merkel on the sidelines of the summit after the news conference. Putin thanked the German chancellor for the organization of G20 summit and said good-buy.
Later, Putin exchanged a few words with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
The news conference was the last item on Putin’s schedule in Hamburg.