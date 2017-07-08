Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin holds brief meetings with Merkel, Macron after G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 08, 22:34 UTC+3 HAMBURG

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the German chancellor for the organization of G20 summit and said good-buy.

Share
1 pages in this article

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a brief meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after his final news conference at the end of the summit of Group of Twenty held in the German city of Hamburg.

The Russian president met with Merkel on the sidelines of the summit after the news conference. Putin thanked the German chancellor for the organization of G20 summit and said good-buy.

Later, Putin exchanged a few words with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The news conference was the last item on Putin’s schedule in Hamburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian economy has definitely moved out of recession — Putin
2
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted
3
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
4
Bolshoi reschedules first night of Serebrennikov’s Nureyev ballet
5
Putin believes there is a chance to restore relations with US
6
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
7
Minister about Russia-US working group: defeating cybercrime possible by joint effort only
TOP STORIES
Реклама