Russian mission confirms NATO-Russia Council on July 13

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission to NATO has confirmed that a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ambassadorial level will be held on July 13.
"We confirm that an agreement has been reached on holding a NATO-Russia Council meeting on July 13," a source in the mission told Russian reporters on Friday.
On July 6, a source in NATO announced the possible date of the next NRC meeting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 29 that NATO proposed Russia to hold a NATO-Russia Council meeting until the end of July. According to Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Alliance asked Russia to hold a briefing on the Zapad (West) military exercises as part of the NRC and wanted to schedule the meeting before the summer holidays.
The last NATO-Russia Council meeting at the ambassadorial level was held on March 30, 2017.