Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian mission confirms NATO-Russia Council on July 13

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 12:29 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission to NATO has confirmed that a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at the ambassadorial level will be held on July 13.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat says NATO unable to respond to growing terror threat

"We confirm that an agreement has been reached on holding a NATO-Russia Council meeting on July 13," a source in the mission told Russian reporters on Friday.

On July 6, a source in NATO announced the possible date of the next NRC meeting.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 29 that NATO proposed Russia to hold a NATO-Russia Council meeting until the end of July. According to Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Alliance asked Russia to hold a briefing on the Zapad (West) military exercises as part of the NRC and wanted to schedule the meeting before the summer holidays.

The last NATO-Russia Council meeting at the ambassadorial level was held on March 30, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit
2
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
3
Russia’s international reserves up $3.4 bln over week
4
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss global issues at G20 summit
5
City of 2016 G20 Summit - "eWTP" revisit to promote Hangzhou as hub of "Online Silk Road"
6
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports Russia’s proposal to criminalize help for terrorists
7
Russian mission confirms NATO-Russia Council on July 13
TOP STORIES
Реклама