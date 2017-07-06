Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Bloomberg, Serbia’s new prime minister said that if Serbia was forced to choose between closer ties with Russia and joining the European Union, it would side with the latter

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has assured Russia’s ambassador that her words on the country’s alleged choice for the European Union were misinterpreted by US media, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian president confident EU accession will not aggravate relations with Russia

"Russia’s ambassador to Belgrade deliberately met with Brnabic in order to specify what she had said indeed," the diplomat said. "The Serbian prime minister said her words had been misinterpreted by the US news agency and handed over a full transcript of her interview with Bloomberg, which had no words attributed to her. We judge by these explanations," Zakharova said.

According to Bloomberg, Serbia’s new prime minister said in the interview released on July 4 that if Serbia was forced to choose between closer ties with Russia and joining the European Union, it would side with the latter. When asked if Belgrade would further refuse to introduce sanctions against Moscow, Brnabic noted she couldn’t promise that.

Brnabic earlier ruled out that Serbia would introduce anti-Russian sanctions and called for friendly relations with Russia.

The politician had been proposed for the post by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who asked her to enhance relations with the European Union, Russia, China and the United States. During his visit to Brussels on Monday, Vucic requested a quick accession of Serbia to the EU for the first time since the negotiations on the European integration started.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
2
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in Chechnya
3
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
4
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’
5
Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikes
6
Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама